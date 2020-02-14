Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 92 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $787.75 per share, with a total value of $72,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 106 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $777.46 per share, for a total transaction of $82,410.76.

On Thursday, February 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $803.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,431.76.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $780.04 per share, with a total value of $105,305.40.

On Friday, January 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $755.71 per share, with a total value of $102,020.85.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 203 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $742.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,626.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,712.81.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $781.94 per share, with a total value of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $792.86 per share, with a total value of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $783.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $783.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

