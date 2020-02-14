Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.29. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 43,988 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $382.79 million for the quarter.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

