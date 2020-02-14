Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Set at $6.50 by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a $6.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 958,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 208,775 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after buying an additional 1,103,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,689,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

