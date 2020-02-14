Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €6.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.82 ($7.93).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KCO. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €6.39 ($7.43) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of €7.37 ($8.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 million and a PE ratio of -51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

