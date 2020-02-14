KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 299,989 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNOP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KNOT Offshore Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of KNOP opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

