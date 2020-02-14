Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.