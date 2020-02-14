KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of VOPKY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

