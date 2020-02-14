Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 304,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 180,457 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 354,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 504,587 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.