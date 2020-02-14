Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Cfra

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target decreased by Cfra from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 23,911,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,364. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

