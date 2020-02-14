Kristin Sverchek Sells 3,000 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,500 shares of LYFT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $237,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30.

LYFT stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

