Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 193,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,518. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.