L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,040,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NYSE:LB opened at $24.28 on Friday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
