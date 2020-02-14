L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,040,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:LB opened at $24.28 on Friday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

