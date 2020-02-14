Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

Shares of LH traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,204. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

