LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 287,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

