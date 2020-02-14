Lake Street Capital Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $39.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,113. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,197 shares of company stock worth $31,730,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.