LanaCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. LanaCoin has a market cap of $143,088.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,392,534,779 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

