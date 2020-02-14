Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 830 ($10.92). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC cut Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 733.83 ($9.65).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 797 ($10.48) on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 601 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 762.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 724.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,970.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.