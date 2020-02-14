Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

Media coverage about Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Las Vegas Sands earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the casino operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE LVS opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

