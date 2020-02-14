Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Le Chateau Inc. (CVE:CTU) rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,533.65, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter.

Le Château Inc operates as a specialty retailer. The company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and footwear for women and men. As of December 21, 2018, it operated a network of 143 prime locations under the Le Château brand in Canada, as well as an e-commerce platform in Canada and the United States.

