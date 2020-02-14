Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Stock Price Down 32.5%

Shares of Lekoil Ltd (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) dropped 32.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 36,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 57,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

