LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 25,945 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $910,410.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock worth $11,824,710. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

