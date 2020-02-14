Lewis Cameron Purchases 10,910 Shares of Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) Stock

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) insider Lewis Cameron purchased 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,749.60 ($65,442.78).

Shares of LON ERGO opened at GBX 455.88 ($6.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 million and a PE ratio of -73.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 357.09. Ergomed PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 478 ($6.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

