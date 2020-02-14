Lewis Cameron Purchases 10,910 Shares of Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) Stock

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) insider Lewis Cameron purchased 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,749.60 ($65,442.78).
Shares of LON ERGO opened at GBX 455.88 ($6.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 million and a PE ratio of -73.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 357.09. Ergomed PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 478 ($6.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Ergomed Company Profile
