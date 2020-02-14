Lexagene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Lexagene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82, 232,784 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 191,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of $71.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37.

Lexagene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated pathogen detection platform in the life sciences and diagnostics industries. The company's platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

