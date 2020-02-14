Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 666,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,334. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.