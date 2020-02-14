Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.74. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 11,818,355 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lianluo Smart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

