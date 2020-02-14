Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.29

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.29 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 8086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.