Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 154.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $718.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $356.00 and a 1 year high of $725.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.10.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

