Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $42,000 in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of GATX by 455.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GATX by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GATX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $78.35 on Friday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

