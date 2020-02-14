Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.