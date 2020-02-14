Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $97,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

