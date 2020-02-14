Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

WY stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

