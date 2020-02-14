Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $380.20 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $381.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

