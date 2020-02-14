Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $70.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.