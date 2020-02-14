Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.26

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.26 and traded as high as $20.98. Limoneira shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 28,282 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Limoneira alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $126,886. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 39,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.