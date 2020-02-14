Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $602,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,058. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.