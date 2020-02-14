Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.11. 124,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

