Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $255.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $240.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.01.

LIN stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Linde has a twelve month low of $165.93 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.95.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

