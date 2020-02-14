Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Linde updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.86-1.94 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.00-8.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.64. 1,279,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $166.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

