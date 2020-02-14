Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3,541.7% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.68. 227,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $165.93 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

