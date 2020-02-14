Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
LAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 45,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.88.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a net margin of 835.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.
