Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 45,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a net margin of 835.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

