Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 608.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 894,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $4,267,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 32.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 90,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.23.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.