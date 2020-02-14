LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $43.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

LPSN stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.87.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

