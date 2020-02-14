Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.13 ($0.86).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 57.48 ($0.76) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.