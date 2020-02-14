Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Shares Up 62.5%

Shares of Logicquest Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) shot up 62.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Logicquest Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

