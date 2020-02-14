Loki 24 Hour Volume Hits $83,890.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $83,890.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,320.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.02735730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.79 or 0.04750189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00798518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00903422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00115639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009436 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,883,304 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.