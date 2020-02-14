Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

