LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.47

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.35. LRAD shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 159,259 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Get LRAD alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in LRAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LRAD by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.