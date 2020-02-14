LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 121.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

