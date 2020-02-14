LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 65,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

