LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $325.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 441373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.18).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 283.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $335.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

